Al Ghurair Centre's Ramadan Celebrations Include Discounts Of Up To 70 Per Cent Across Various Retailers

Dubai, UAE – 05 March 2024 - As the radiant crescent of Ramadan graces our skies, Al Ghurair Centre, Dubai's first shopping centre, is gearing up to celebrate the Holy Month with a host of offers and special deals for shoppers running from March 6 to April 14 across various retailers.

From fashion, to entertainment, food and beverages, electronics and beauty retailers – Al Ghurair Centre has you covered!

Shop

Fashion enthusiasts can indulge with Springfield offering up to 70 per cent off on a large selection of clothing. Meanwhile, at the Liverpool FC store, fans can score big with 40 per cent off selected items, including coveted hoodies, jackets and more. Additionally, Matalan invites shoppers to embrace their dedicated Ramadan collection with a buy one get one free offer, while Nishat Linen presents a 25 to 50 per cent off on selected items, ensuring that every wardrobe is adorned with elegance and style.

Catering to electronics enthusiasts, Emax is offering a 40 per cent discount on top-selling gadgets, while Home Box invites shoppers seeking to elevate their living spaces to enjoy a part-sale on selected items. Daiso Japan is also presenting the largest Ramadan collection boasting over 3,000 items, with prices starting at Dhs 5.

Additionally, those with an eye for style can indulge in exclusive offers at Titan Eye+, with discounts of up to 25 per cent off on frames and sunglasses. As an added bonus, customers can engage in a delightful gifting campaign featuring a Ramadan-inspired combo gift box that includes any watch or sunglasses of their choice.

Beauty enthusiasts are in for a treat, with Flormar presenting part-sale discounts between 25 – 30 per cent on a wide range of products, while Bath & Body Works entices with multiple buy one get one free offers, gift set discounts and daily deal promotions. Moreover, shoppers can receive a complimentary Yehwadam Premium Gift set worth Dhs 200 from The Face Shop when they spend over Dhs 500.

Play

For entertainment seekers, Qrew offers thrilling discounts of up to 30 per cent on billiards, PS5, and table tennis gaming. GLITCH, the ultimate indoor active game park, extends a special invitation to all visitors during the Holy month of Ramadan with a monthly membership deal priced at just Dh299, equivalent to Dh10 per day. GLITCH-lovers can relish unlimited access to immersive games and activities. Additionally, visitors can take advantage of special bowling offers priced at AED 29 per person on weekdays and AED 39 per person on weekends.

Dine

Customers dining at Al Ghurair Centre are in luck as many restaurant favourites are rolling out exciting dine-in offers in celebration of the holy month. Dennys promises a complete dine-in experience with a Ramadan Set Menu priced at Dhs 69, featuring tantalizing starters, main dishes, and desserts. While Jollibee's Ramadan Festive Feast offer is not to be missed with in-store meals starting at just Dhs 30 from March 8 to April 12. Wings lovers can take advantage of Wingstop's dine-in offer of Dhs 2 classic wings during the first two weeks of Ramadan from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Additionally, El Gato and Crunchyee are joining in the Ramadan spirit with exclusive offers to savour a delectable array of dishes, from rice and chicken to crispy fries and indulgent sweet churros, there is an option to satisfy every palate.

Additionally, Flayva, the highly anticipated global 'street food' hall has officially opened its doors with culinary delights spanning from Lebanon to Japan, Indonesia to the Philippines, and beyond.

Michael Beverly, Executive Vice President at Al Ghurair Mall, said: 'As the Holy Month descends upon the county, we are proud to announce that various retailers across Al Ghurair Centre are engaging in providing our customers with a diverse selection of offers, tailored to meet consumers different needs and preferences. Our goal is to ensure that every visit to Al Ghurair Centre during this sacred month is memorable and met with excitement and joy.”

