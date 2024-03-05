Higher cocoa prices affect Easter chocolate costs in Europe, North America

(MENAFN) With Easter approaching in less than a month, consumers in Europe and North America are gearing up for the traditional indulgence in chocolate treats. However, this year, chocolate lovers may find themselves facing higher prices as the cost of milk chocolate eggs is expected to reach unprecedented levels, surpassing inflationary pressures.



The driving force behind these elevated prices is the relentless surge in cocoa prices observed in recent months. Cocoa bean prices have soared to all-time highs, with cocoa futures prices in New York more than doubling compared to the same period last year. In London, cocoa futures were trading at record levels, reaching £5,827 (around USD7387) per ton, significantly surpassing the £1,968 (about USD2495) per ton recorded on the same day last year.



The primary factor contributing to these soaring prices is the limited supply of cocoa beans. Adverse weather conditions, particularly in Ivory Coast and Ghana, which collectively account for two-thirds of the world's cocoa bean production, have significantly impacted crops. The return of the El Niño phenomenon, characterized by sea temperature fluctuations occurring every three to five years, brought about erratic weather patterns, including unseasonal heavy rains followed by dry heat. These conditions resulted in a global cocoa harvest estimated to be 11 percent lower than the previous season, as projected by the International Cocoa Organization.



Analysts warn that chocolate manufacturers and brands are likely to transfer the burden of higher costs to consumers, either through increased prices or reduced product sizes. As a result, consumers can anticipate paying more for their Easter chocolate treats this year, reflecting the realities of the cocoa market's supply-demand dynamics and weather-induced production challenges.

