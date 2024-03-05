FHA-Food & Beverage Singapore's Largest F&B Trade Show - Returns With An Expected 60,000 Attendees

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Singapore's biggest F&B trade show has set its dates for 23-26 April 2024, with an expected attendance of 60,000 and 70 international pavilions from 50 countries.

Experience the best of Germany as FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 chosen Country of Honour. FHA-Food & Beverage will see the launch of its first-ever FHA Ultimate Meat Challenge in 2024!

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 -, Singapore's biggest food and beverage trade show, has marked the dates of, readying itself to become the ultimate one-stop platform for Asia's F&B professionals and industry leaders.It will return across four days at the Singapore EXPO, spanning across 65,000 square meters with. It also anticipates the participation of, with expected attendance ofGermany and Singapore maintain strong bilateral relations, acknowledging each other as pivotal allies in their respective regions, especially with the strategic signing of the Joint Declaration in 2022. The emphasis on sustainability and free trade in the signing reflects a commitment to shared values and goals and the achievement of surpassing one billion euros in German food and drinks exports to Southeast Asian countries, with Singapore as one of the key players, underscores the success of this economic collaboration.This year, in joint collaboration with The German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, FHA-Food & Beverage has appointed, wherewill be present within the Germany Pavilion, making it a substantial and historically biggest German participation. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in activities like the 'German Day' presentations, wine-food pairings, and cooking shows.The volume of sales of meat in Singapore is projected to reach 502,400 tonnes[1] in 2026 from 411,100 tonnes in 2021. In response to this growth trend, FHA-Food & Beverage will be, sponsored by the Meat & Livestock Australia, where professional butchers and chefs can come together to challenge their craftsmanship and creative usage of beef and lamb. The competition will take place on the, and it aims to provide consumer education as well as cooking ideas to promote beef and lamb consumption.Back for a second installment, theseeks to showcase diversity and creativity of today's brewing scene. Participants will be judged acrossand winners of each category proceeding to participate in theround.Also in the second edition is. This competition serves as a platform forto showcase their culinary expertise.For the first time at FHA-Food & Beverage, participants will receive accreditation from a distinguished panel of Michelin chefs in two categories: the, featuring renowned chefs such as Emmanuel Stroobant of 2 Michelin Star Saint Pierre, Jeremy Gillon of 1 Michelin Star JAG, and more; and the, which includes awarded sommeliers and wine professionals on the judging board.FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 will meet attendees with. From gastronomic innovations to sustainable practices, these segments provide a comprehensive and enriching experience that caters to the diverse needs and interests of culinary enthusiasts and experts alike.'We are thrilled to host FHA-Food & Beverage 2024 again in Singapore, Asia's most international F&B event. Over the years, we've witnessed its growth into the foremost international food trade fair, showcasing Singapore's culinary diversity at the heart of the global food expert community. With a 46-year strong track record, FHA remains the key business event for international suppliers to connect with buyers in Asia and beyond, adapting to evolving trends,' states, Event Director - Food, Hong Kong & Singapore, Informa Markets.For press kit, kindly refer here:[1] Singapore Food Statistics 2022, LinkHashtag: #FHA

About FHA-Food & Beverage

The platform of choice for industry professionals, including distributors, importers, manufacturers, and retailers from Asia to see and source for high quality, new-to-market drinks, fresh produce, services across these key profiles Food & Beverage and Food Technology. Majority of exhibitors participating in FHA-Food & Beverage are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from 70 countries and regions.

About ProWine Singapore

The largest of its kind in Southeast Asia, ProWine Singapore, jointly organised by Informa Markets and Messe Dsseldorf Asia, will feature a wide representation of international wine and spirit labels, an extensive scope of solutions and concepts for the region's diverse consumer markets, as well as specialised masterclasses and seminars by industry speakers.

About Informa Markets

FHA-Food & Beverage is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to- face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions.

We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

