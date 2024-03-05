Porsche Design And AGON By AOC Unveils The 49-Inch PD49 With 240 Hz: Where Supercar Aesthetics Race With Gaming Excellence

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Revving up resolution: The PD49 features DQHD (5120x1440 pixels) resolution to offer excellent productivity and captivating immersion

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 March 2024 -The pinnacle of gaming innovation meets the sophistication of supercar design. Porsche Design again collaborates with AGON by AOC, one of the world's leading gaming monitor[1] and IT accessories brands, to present the Porsche Design AGON PRO- a marriage of award-winning aesthetics and technological prowess. It's not just another gaming monitor; it's a statement of luxury, performance, and design, crowned by theand thePowered by a state-of-the-artpanel in 49? (124.46 cm) size and 32:9 aspect ratio, the PD49 delivers esports-level performance for high-end competition:andThe PD49 houses a curved QD-OLED panel stretched over a commanding 49' display, with itsencompassing the user's field of view. Boasting a breathtaking Double QHD resolution of, it is set to redefine visual experiences. Achieving a peak brightness of 1000 nits and certified with, it showcases radiant visuals, deeply saturated with 1.07 billion colours thanks to its 10-bit colour depth, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. With the exceptional HDR reproduction, the PD49 becomes a window to magnificent game worlds in story-driven, single player games. With an esports-ready refresh rate of 240 Hz and an astounding response time of 0.03 ms GtG, ghosting becomes a relic of the past. And thanks to the inclusion of Adaptive-Sync for variable refresh rate support, every game sequence flows with a tear-free, immersive continuity.'It's always a challenge to innovate in a market saturated with exceptional products. With the PD49, we've taken inspiration from the most unexpected places, like the radiator grille of a Porsche 911, or a stand that feels like it belongs to a racetrack. It's not just about size or resolution; it's about delivering a unique, immersive experience, rooted in everyday relatability.' states Roland Heiler, Chief Design Officer at Porsche Design.The design ethos of the PD49 mirrors the intricate details of a Porsche sports car. The PD49's sandblasted aluminium cast stand, reminiscent of the steering wheel and wheel spokes of a sportscar, anchors the monitor with a sense of grandeur. The rear of the monitor is formed like the radiator grille DNA of a Porsche 911. From a unique On-Screen Display design to an assertive boot-up logo, every detail underscores elegance. And as the cherry on top, dynamic and customisable RGB Light FX elements featured in the logos at the back of the monitor and bottom of the stand radiate the monitor's gaming and racing heritage, elevating the premium ambience.Beyond its visual prowess, the PD49 boasts a suite of connectivity options. HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 support ensure the latest devices feel right at home. The included USB hub, complemented by four USB 3.2 ports and an RJ-45 input, ensures seamless connectivity. A standout feature is the USB-C port with a generous 90W Power Delivery, allowing devices to stay charged while immersing in the gaming world. The built-in KVM switch allows users to connect two computers simultaneously, partitioning the Double QHD screen for multitasking aficionados.Elevating the gaming experience are features like a Frame Counter, a customisable crosshair overlay (Dial Point), and optimised low input lag. The PD49 isn't just about stunning visuals; it's about gaining an edge over the competition.Where many might falter, the PD49 excels. Integrated stereo speakers, delivering 8W x 2, ensure an audio experience as immersive as the visuals.____________________________________[1] IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker - Gaming Monitor 2023 Q1Hashtag: #AGONbyAOC #AOC #AOCGaming #AGON #PorscheDesign

