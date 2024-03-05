Two Drivers Of Crypto Growth

Market picture

Crypto market capitalisation rose 5% in 24 hours to $2.44 trillion, driven by extreme greed. The crypto market had a higher capitalisation for a few days in May and October-December 2021, but that was in an ageing bull market compared to a relatively young one now.

The current growth wave can be broken down into two drivers. The first is the demand for Bitcoin and Ethereum. They are favoured by large investors concerned about a new wave of problems at US regional banks. This buying interest also applies to gold. Almost exactly a year ago, we saw a similar move that saw the price of BTC rise by a third in a week.

In early trading on Monday, the price of bitcoin was above $65K. That's about 5% off the all-time high, but the cryptocurrency has only been above that level for a few hours, and we've only seen three daily closes above that level.