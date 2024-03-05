Did Oil Find Its Way Up?

Oil is correcting 0.2% on Monday after closing almost 2% higher on Friday and peaking at 3.4%. WTI's high of $80.3, last seen in November 2023, and a consolidation above $79 would indicate a break of long-term horizontal resistance, something the bulls have failed to do over the past four months.

Friday's rally allowed a widening gap to the 200-day moving average, which should also be seen as a demonstration of bullish strength. Technically, there is no significant obstacle to oil rallying to the $89-92 area.

Of course, this bullish outlook is only valid if the coming days confirm oil's ability to grow from current levels, which has not been the case since November.

OPEC+ is openly playing on the Bulls' side by extending and strengthening (Russian) oil production and export quotas. The production recovery is postponed indefinitely“depending on market conditions”.