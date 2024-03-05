Did Oil Find Its Way Up?

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Oil is correcting 0.2% on Monday after closing almost 2% higher on Friday and peaking at 3.4%. WTI's high of $80.3, last seen in November 2023, and a consolidation above $79 would indicate a break of long-term horizontal resistance, something the bulls have failed to do over the past four months.
