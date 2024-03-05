Nangarhar Families End 38 Years Of Enmity

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two rival families have reconciled, ending 38 years of enmity in the Surkhrod district of eastern Nangarhar province.

A statement from the Information and Culture Department said the feud between the families was converted into friendship in Kakrak village as a result of mediation by the Tribal Affairs Department, religious scholars and local elders.

Deputy Governor Maulvi Saeed Ahmad Banori, Deputy Chairman of Ulema Council Maulvi Lal Mohammad Sediqi, Tribal Affairs Director Rahmatullah Ghazi Omar, Surkhrod administrative chief Haji Nasrat Kochi and other officials attended the reconciliation gathering.

Syed Mahmood Agha, the district's tribal council chief, said the enmity between the families of Mohammad Alam and Mustafa had surfaced 38 years ago, resulting in the killing of a relative of Alam.

He said the reconciliation happened after mediation from religious scholars, tribal leaders and local officials. He hoped the families would live a peaceful life.

Meanwhile, Banori said following the amnesty announced by the Islamic Emirate, people were encouraged to end their conflicts.

At the end of the gathering, the tribal affairs director thanked all mediators and those who attended the reconciliation meeting.

He said in addition to these two households, they had brought about reconciliation among 53 other families and eliminated 300 disputes, including murders. The ex-foes are currently living in an atmosphere of brotherhood.

The deputy chief of the ulema council and tribal elders also spoke about the importance of peace and pardon in Islam and thanked the reconciling families for burying the hatchet.

Both families expressed their gratitude to the mediators and the government for converting their enmity into friendship.

sa/mud

Visits: 5