Maccase Launches New Premium Leather Ipad Pro Bag

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) MacCase, a leading manufacturer of premium laptop and tablet cases and the creator of the Apple-specific case market is pleased to announce the launch of their new Premium Leather iPad Pro Bag. The handmade, compact, lightweight design is made from ethically sourced leather and is feature-rich despite its simple appearance.

-

The new MacCase Premium Leather iPad Bag holds any 12.9 Apple tablet with the Smart or Magic Keyboard and uses a dual magnetic closure to secure the main flap. Under the flap is an integrated pocket for the Apple Pencil. The charging cable, AC power brick, and other accessories can be stored in the strap-mounted accessory pouch.



"This is a model our customers have been asking for and we are happy to deliver it. It's simple, protective, stylish, works for a broad range of iPad users, and includes a lifetime warranty. Crafted from ethically sourced leather, it's a product you can feel good about owning through many iPad generations," exclaimed Michael Santoro, President and Chief Creative Officer of MacCase.



The new bag includes the case body, shoulder strap, and accessory pouch and is available in the company's signature, full-grain Vintage Brown or pebble-grain black hides. A shoulder pad and iPhone case are optional accessories. The Premium Leather iPad Pro Bag is available on the MacCase website for $149.95 ( )." rel="nofollow" > href=' rel='nofollow'> ). With its sleek, compact design and superior protection, these bags are the perfect choice for anyone looking to protect and enhance their iPad travel experience.



MacCase invented the Apple-specific case market in 1998. The company offers two distinct product lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios, and backpacks for Apple MacBook and iPad Pro models. MacCase products can be found at Staples, B&H Camera, ClickHere2Shop, Walmart, and UnbeatableSale. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from " rel="nofollow" > href='' rel='nofollow'>--a-

MENAFN05032024003734003177ID1107935597