Department Of Meteorology Expects Moderate Weather Today, Warns Of Strong Wind, High Sea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy at places at first and moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds at times and cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see scattered clouds, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea by evening.
Wind inshore will be northeasterly - northwesterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 23 KT at places at times.
Offshore, it will be northeasterly - northwesterly 6 - 16 KT, gusting to 25 KT by evening.
Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 5 ft at times. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 8 ft at times.
Area
High Tide Low Tide Mini
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Messaid
02:52 - **:**
17:57 - **:**
19
Wakrah
01:28 - 09:54 08:52 - 18:16
19
Doha
01:00 - **:** 16:59 - **:**
19
Al Khor
00:55 - 09:07 06:21 - 16:20
16
Ruwais
12:46 - **:** 06:33 -18:09
15
Dukhan
04:13 - 16:43 10:53 - 22:39
16
Abu Samra
04:30 - 17:13 10:13 - 22:15
18
Sunrise: 05:51 LT
Sunset: 17:35 LT
------------------
(QNA)
