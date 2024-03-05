Worldwide debt hits historic highs, exceeding USD313T

(MENAFN) The world finds itself navigating an unprecedented sea of debt, with the cumulative debt burden skyrocketing to a staggering USD313 trillion, a figure nearly three times the value of the global gross domestic product (GDP) which stood at approximately USD104.4 trillion last year. The surge in debt levels has been particularly notable during the past year, with global debt expanding by over USD15 trillion in 2023 alone.



Developed markets, spearheaded by economic powerhouses such as the United States, France, and Germany, accounted for a significant portion, approximately 55%, of this increase. Meanwhile, in emerging markets, debt accumulation has been predominantly concentrated in nations like China, India, and Brazil, as outlined by the Institute of International Finance.



This burgeoning global debt encompasses borrowing by governments, financial institutions, non-financial corporations, and even individual consumers. Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, global debt stood at USD260 trillion, but the crisis exacerbated the situation, exacerbating debt levels worldwide.



The Institute of International Finance's recent report highlights that the debt-to-GDP ratio in emerging markets is poised to reach unprecedented heights in 2023. Among the nations experiencing the most substantial increases are India, Argentina, China, Russia, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia. This escalating debt landscape underscores the significant financial challenges faced by both developed and emerging economies alike, raising concerns about long-term sustainability and economic stability.

