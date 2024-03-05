Diosole Medical, Manufacturer Of Light Therapy With 18 Years' Experience

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) The light therapy industry is a broad industry involving several fields, including medical, cosmetic, industrial and scientific research.

Light therapy is reused in the beauty industry for skin rejuvenation and anti-aging, acne treatments, hyperpigmentation and pigmentation treatments, hair removal devices, and home phototherapy devices. The development of light therapy in the beauty industry has been growing rapidly, and specific wavelengths of light therapy such as red light, blue light and near infrared light are believed to be effective in improving the quality of skin, reducing wrinkles and treating acne.

Overall, the growth of phototherapy in the aesthetic industry has benefited from continued technological advances and the ongoing demand for non-invasive treatments. As technology develops and research intensifies, the promise of phototherapy in aesthetics will continue to expand.

Incubated in a medical device group, Diosole Medical is deeply committed to the phototherapy aesthetic equipment industry with medical standards. With customer cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win guidelines, adhere to the dual development of independent brands and customer customization. diosole medical has a light source related professional R & D department, product design department. Diosole medical has a professional R&D department and a product design department for light sources, a standardized production factory in accordance with the 13485 system and a strict quality management system. We integrate the supply chain and have our own mold factory, injection factory, smt factory and package material production factory. Global market distribution with exclusive agents in more than 20 countries and 3 overseas factories. We will insist on the discovery of phototherapy cosmetic devices to guard the skin health of families around the world.

With a complete supply chain system and professional R & D support team and also relying on the professional medical technology precipitation at the same time, customers only need to provide an idea, and they can complete the development and production of customized products.

For end users, there is no need to worry about the efficacy and quality of the products. Therefore, diosole medical has the advantages of higher quality, better efficacy, lower price and better service.

With their extensive product line and dedication to innovation, Diosole Medical is poised to make a significant impact in the medical beauty industry.

Diosole Medical has identified several target countries for its products, including Poland, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, and Russia. By expanding its global reach, Diosole Medical aims to make its UVB light therapy solutions accessible to individuals worldwide.

