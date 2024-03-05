Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 4: Kiran Rao's Film Mints Only ₹38 Lakh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On its fourth day at the box office,“Laapataa Ladies,” directed by Kiran Rao, witnessed a decline in earnings, grossing ₹38 lakh, according to com Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel, and Sparsh Shrivastav, with Ravi Kishan in a significant role, the film is adapted from an acclaimed story by Biplab Goswami by Kiran, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande, the movie hit theatres on March 1st reported by PTI, according to writer Sneha Desai,“Laapataa Ladies” is a celebration of both the strength of women and the courage of men who advocate for what is just. Desai, responsible for crafting the screenplay and dialogues, emphasizes that the film's central theme revolves around the belief that goodness exists within everyone. Kiran Rao's latest directorial endeavour aims to highlight this aspect, as stated by Desai Read: Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 3: Kiran Rao's latest movie earns ₹4 crore in 3 days“Goodness resides within you and one will partake and stand up for the right thing in whatever situation they are in. As much as we celebrate the power of women in 'Laapataa Ladies', we also celebrate the power of men who stand up and are willing to shoulder their responsibility,” Desai told PTI in an interview here.“Laapataa Ladies,” featuring Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, and with Ravi Kishan in a significant role, made an impressive debut with a worldwide gross box office collection of ₹1.70 crore. The film garnered positive reviews following its release on Friday Read: Laapataa Ladies review: Netizens hail Kiran Rao directed movie, says 'full of flavor, chaos...'Adapted from an acclaimed story by Biplab Goswami, the screenplay and dialogues for the movie are penned by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues credited to Divyanidhi Sharma movie is adapted from a renowned story crafted by Biplab Goswami, with Sneha Desai responsible for writing the screenplay and dialogues. Additionally, Divyanidhi Sharma is credited for contributing additional dialogues to the film.

