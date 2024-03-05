Mint Explainer: What's On Jaishankar's Agenda In South Korea And Japan?

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "On Tuesday, India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar will leave for a four-day visit to South Korea and Japan, where he is expected to discuss cooperation on advanced technologies, especially semiconductors, besides a host of other issues. Mint breaks down his agenda.

