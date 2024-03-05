               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mint Explainer: What's On Jaishankar's Agenda In South Korea And Japan?


3/5/2024 4:01:16 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "On Tuesday, India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar will leave for a four-day visit to South Korea and Japan, where he is expected to discuss cooperation on advanced technologies, especially semiconductors, besides a host of other issues. Mint breaks down his agenda.

MENAFN05032024007365015876ID1107935584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search