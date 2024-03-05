Paper Leak Case: UP Police Recruitment Board Chairperson Renuka Mishra Removed

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked has been put on the \"wait list\" after her removal from the post and Director Vigilance Rajiv Krishna was given the additional responsibility of the board, official sources said as quoted by PTI.

The government had also announced that a Special Task Force (STF) would probe the allegations than 48 lakh candidates had participated to fill over 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. However, the exam was canceled after the paper was leaked. The claim of the paper leak was dismissed by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

“Initial investigations have found that miscreants are using Telegram's edit feature to cheat and spread confusion about a paper leak on social media. The board and UP Police are monitoring these incidents and conducting a thorough investigation into their sources. The examination is continuing safely and smoothly,\" the board said.

The board had further assured that it was committed to maintaining 'transparency and integrity' of each of its exams.“After the successful completion of the exam on a large scale, the board will thoroughly verify the unverified news trending with the help of UP Police. Candidates should remain assured,\" it added Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government has ordered a re-examination within six months. The matter is also under investigation many as 244 people have been either arrested or detained by the police across Uttar Pradesh in the three days of the exam conducted, for allegedly adopting or planning to adopt unfair means in the police constable recruitment exam. State police headquarters stated that these arrests or detentions were made from February 15 till 6 pm on February 18 23 December, under 'Mission Rozgar', the Yogi government issued a notification for the largest police recruitment in the state's history. The youth of the state have been waiting for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacant posts for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The exam which was conducted at 2385 centers in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, aims to fill 60,244 positions in the UP police force.

