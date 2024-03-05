NIA Conducts Raids In 7 States, Including Karnataka Over Suspected Links To Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a sweeping operation spanning seven states, including Karnataka, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids aimed at uncovering links to terrorist activities. The raids come in the wake of a case involving the alleged conversion of fellow prisoners in jails, prompting the central government to transfer the investigation to the NIA.

Live grenades, pistols, and a cache of other potentially dangerous items were seized in Sultan Palya of RT Nagar, Bengaluru, during one of the raids. The operation also led to the arrest of five individuals, including T Nasir, a declared terrorist. The focus of the investigation appears to be on uncovering connections to terrorist T. Nasir, who is suspected of training prisoners in jail. NIA officials are probing the possible ties between the arrested individuals and the recent attack on the Bangalore Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Furthermore, the NIA is investigating the suspected links between the raids and the Rameshwaram cafe blast, believed to have been orchestrated by individuals trained by T. Naseer. The raids targeted 17 locations across the country, reflecting the gravity of the situation. According to sources, both T. Nasir and Junaid were involved in training youth in terrorist activities, raising concerns about the spread of extremism. The arrests made during the raids, coupled with the seizure of weapons, underscore the urgency of tackling terrorism-related threats.