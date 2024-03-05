‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Trailer: Randeep Hooda Essays Role Of Savarkar; Evokes Spirit Of Nationalism

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The trailer for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was released on March 4. The film, directed by Randeep Hooda, who also plays Savarkar, promises to be more than simply a biography, with the official notice describing it as "an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence."

The video, replete with breathtaking sights and intriguing language, opens with Randeep Hooda as Veer Savarkar strolling through the Kaala Paani jail, setting the tone with a dramatic voiceover,“Hum sabne padha hai ki Bharat ko aazadi ahinsa se mili hai lekin yeh voh kahaani nahi hai (We have all read that India attained freedom through non-violence, but this is not that story).” It encapsulates the journey and struggles of Freedom Fighter Swatantrya Veer Savarkar in the fight for India's independence.

The teaser also depicts the historic meeting of Mahatma Gandhi and Veer Savarkar, showing the ideological differences and approaches to India's freedom movement. The trailer reveals the film's focus on the Indian armed revolution, as well as glimpses of its leaders and martyrs such as Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Madanlal Dhingra, Bhagat Singh, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, while also teasing the politics of the time, making the film most anticipated for the revelations it has in store regarding modern Indian history, which the film promises to rewrite.

“I didn't know so much about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar when I was approached for this,” said Randeep Hooda.“When I read up about him in great detail, I was astounded by his life and his influence on other freedom fighters of that time. Why do we, as a nation, don't know much about him infuriated me so much that I took it upon myself to tell his story to world as it was. This film is a tribute to his undying spirit and unwavering commitment to the nation and about the contribution of armed revolution in India's fight for Independence which he influenced so much. We will break many myths surrounding Veer Savarkar and honour his legacy with an honest, no-holds-barred portrayal.”

Producer Anand Pandit who has been instrumental in ensuring the film was made is excited ahead of the release. Pandit says, "Veer Savarkar and his life have deeply inspired me. His was the idealist vision of India, and his contribution to our struggle for freedom is immense. This movie is my gift to the youth of the country.

Producer Ssandeep Singh said, "Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was a true patriot. But he continues to be misunderstood. Veer Savarkar's rebellious ways to take upon the British led people to believe that he was a terrorist. I would like them to watch the film as it will restate their ill belief. The film will make them see Savarkar in a new light with all factual information. History cannot be corrected and the events that have transpired in the past cannot be changed. I feel privileged and grateful to have got an opportunity to make a film on one of our greatest freedom fighter of his time."

The film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' will be released internationally on March 22. The film is produced by Zed Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, and Yogesh Rahar, with Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty serving as producers. The film will be released in two languages: Hindi and Marathi. It stars Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial.