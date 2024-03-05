Jharkhand Spanish Tourist Rape Case: Survivor Gets Rs 10 Lakh Compensation; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jharkhand Police has swiftly responded to the heinous incident of a Spanish woman allegedly being gang-raped in Dumka, offering a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the survivor's husband. The incident took place within the Hansdiha police station limits as the couple was en route to Nepal from West Bengal during their bike tour across India.

Anjaneyulu Dodde, Deputy Commissioner, assured that a rapid investigation was conducted, and support, including the compensation, was being extended to the survivor and her husband. "Under the victim compensation scheme, we have given them Rs 10 lakh. We will try for a speedy trial and conviction of the accused," Dodde stated on Monday.

The unfortunate incident occurred when the couple was resting inside a tent in a deserted area in Kurmahat village. Expressing gratitude for the prompt investigation, the husband thanked the police for their swift response.

Jharkhand Police has arrested three out of the seven individuals involved in the case. The accused were presented before a local court on Sunday and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

The incident has led to a strong condemnation from the BJP, with legislator Anant Ojha saying, "This is a stain on the state. This shows the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and that even foreigners aren't safe here. The police should act soon, and the government should also take cognizance of it and take strict action against such anarchists. This government has completely failed."

In response, Jharkhand Minister Banna Gupta reassured that the state government is committed to taking strict action against the accused, emphasizing the resolve to address such grave issues promptly.