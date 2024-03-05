Shah Rukh Khan's THIS Comment Made Ram Charan's Makeup Artist Walk Out Of Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar, Gujarat, was attended by some well-known celebrities. Celebrities who attended the event included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others. On the first day of the pre-wedding party, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir lit up the stage by dancing to the hit song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'. Ram Charan was also present, and SRK invited him to the stage to join them for the dance. However, when summoning Ram Charan on stage, Shah Rukh used the words 'Idli Vada', which did not go well with Ram Charan's fans and his makeup artist Zeba Hassan which made her walk out of the pre-wedding celebration.

The incident and video

Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir were struggling to perform the 'Naatu Naatu' hook step and then SRK decided to call Ram Charan on stage to teach them the step and said, "Bend Idli Vada Ram Charan, where are you?"

Zeba Hassan's Instagram story

Zeba Hassan, who is Ram Charan's makeup artist took to her Instagram stories to voice her disappointment with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "Bend Idli Vada Ram Charan, where are you? So disrespectful to a star like Ram Charan. Seeing this, I walked out. I'm a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan, but I didn't like how he addressed Ram Charan on stage."

Netizens react to Shah Rukh Khan's remark

After the video became viral on social media, users criticized Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "I am a fan of SRK and am astonished by his words. She did well in raising this problem. I hope she doesn't get abuse from Shah Rukh Khan." Another person said, "You do not have to be from the South to find this disrespectful. This is 2024. There is no justification for saying all this." Another person commented, "This is an insult not only to a superstar but to all South Indians." It's like perpetuating stereotypes, and people think it's acceptable," wrote another.