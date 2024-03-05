Man From Kerala Killed In Missile Attack On Northern Israel; 2 Injured

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tel Aviv: A man hailing from Kerala was killed and two others were injured when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot on Monday (Mar 04), officials reported. All three victims are from the southern state of Kerala. Nibin Maxwell from Kollam was killed in the attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said.

Nibin arrived in Israel two months ago. The family got information about his death at 4:30 pm yesterday. He has a five-year-old daughter and his wife is seven months pregnant.



The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in northern Israel around 11 am on Monday, according to Zaki Heller, spokesperson for the rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA). Bush Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said.

George was taken to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva after suffering injuries on his face and body. He underwent an operation, is recovering well, and has been kept under observation. Melvin was slightly injured and is hospitalized at Ziv Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Safed. He hails from the Idukki district of Kerala.

The strike is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which has been supporting Hamas during the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip by launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday said they responded by shelling the launch site with artillery. The IDF also reported striking a Hezbollah compound where members of the group had assembled in the southern Lebanon town of Chihine, as well as another site belonging to Hezbollah in Ayta ash-Shab.

