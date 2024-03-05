BREAKING: Karnataka Govt Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Authorities Launch Investigations

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Authorities in Karnataka are on high alert following a series of bomb threats targeting state government officials and public spaces. The threats, sent via email, have prompted a swift response from law enforcement agencies, who are now conducting a thorough investigation to identify the perpetrators.

The threats, delivered via email, specifically targeted prominent figures including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Home Minister.

According to reports, the threatening emails, purportedly sent by someone using the name 'Shahid Khan', warned of imminent bomb blasts set to occur at 2:48 pm on Saturday in the town. The threats didn't stop there, with mentions of explosives being planted in buses, trains, temples, and hotels, as well as at the Ambari Utsav festivities.

Authorities sprang into action upon receiving the threats, filing an FIR with the cyber crime station and launching an immediate investigation. What's particularly concerning is that the threatening emails referenced explosive elements that were detailed in the FIR itself, raising questions about the source of the information.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner received a separate threat, adding another layer of urgency to the situation.

A team from the Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police has been tasked with unravelling the mystery behind the threats and identifying those responsible. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities leaving no stone unturned in their quest for answers. In the meantime, security measures across Karnataka have been heightened, with increased surveillance and patrols in key locations