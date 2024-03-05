'Crew' Song Out: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon-Starrer Releases New Song Titled 'Naina'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film 'Crew' has just released its first song titled 'Naina'. The song is a collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah, both of whom have previously released fantastic hits. As the song progresses, Diljit's soulful vocals transport listeners into a world of rhythm and melody, while Badshah's distinctive rap adds another layer of excitement.



The song

'Crew'

'Crew' is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language crime comedy film starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, Anil Kapoor Films, and Communication Network. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on March 29, 2024.

Plot

The story revolves around three hardworking women whose paths cross in unexpected ways, eventually entangling them in a web of lies.