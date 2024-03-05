Insurance charges for Red Sea ships hold steady despite lastest accident

(MENAFN) Despite the sinking of the cargo ship Rubimar in the Red Sea, insurance costs for ships in the region remained stable on Monday. This stability is attributed to insurance companies having already factored in potential losses when the ship was first targeted by a missile attack last month. The Rubimar, owned by a British company and flying the Belize flag, was left stranded in the southern Red Sea after being hit by a missile fired by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on February 18. The attack resulted in fuel leakage and water ingress.



Since November, when the Houthi movement began targeting shipping traffic in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, the cost of insuring a single seven-day trip across the Red Sea has risen significantly, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars. This escalation reflects the heightened risks posed by the conflict in the region.



The sinking of the Rubimar marks the first instance of a ship being sunk due to attacks in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, according to confirmation by the US military on Saturday. The internationally recognized Yemeni government has expressed concerns about the environmental risks posed by the dangerous fertilizers loaded on the Rubimar, highlighting the broader implications of such attacks on marine life in the region.

