Ukrainian ministry expects fall in grain farming output for 2024

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Ministry of Agriculture issued a statement on Monday projecting a potential decline of four to five percent in the country's average grain production for the year 2024. While the ministry did not offer a specific explanation for this anticipated decrease, it comes amid ongoing challenges facing Ukraine's agricultural sector, particularly in the aftermath of the Russian-Ukrainian war that erupted in 2022.



Ukraine has long been renowned as one of the world's foremost producers and exporters of grains, but its harvests have faced setbacks since the onset of the conflict. The ministry's assessment underscores the lingering impact of geopolitical tensions and armed conflict on the country's agricultural output.



Of particular concern is the profitability of key grain crops, with corn being Ukraine's largest grain crop. The ministry indicated that corn is expected to remain unprofitable in the current year, while wheat is projected to yield only "negligible profitability." This assessment aligns with reports from producer unions, which highlighted the financial challenges faced by farmers in 2023, where both wheat and corn were deemed unprofitable. Such economic pressures may compel farmers to reduce the area allocated for corn cultivation in the upcoming planting season.



The forecasted decline in grain production underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to support Ukraine's agricultural sector and mitigate the adverse effects of geopolitical instability and economic constraints. As Ukraine navigates these challenges, policymakers and stakeholders will need to prioritize measures aimed at enhancing the resilience and competitiveness of the country's agricultural industry, ensuring its continued contribution to food security and economic stability both domestically and globally.

MENAFN05032024000045015682ID1107935496