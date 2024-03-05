Panama Tribunal Blocks Martinelli’S 2024 Election Bid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, Panama's Electoral Tribunal barred former President Ricardo Martinelli from the 2024 elections.



The decision follows a court's verdict sentencing him for laundering money.



Martinelli, leading from 2009 to 2014, cannot compete for president or parliament in the May 5 elections.



The court sentenced him to 128 months in jail and fined him $19M in the "New Business" case.



He was involved in buying newspapers with illicit funds. Four others were also found guilty in this scheme.



The tribunal's chief, Alfredo Juncá, shared this news. He confirmed receiving the official sentence on July 17.







This document proves Martinelli's intentional crime, leading to his electoral disqualification.



After lengthy discussions, the tribunal chose to disqualify Martinelli. He aimed to run with the Realizando Metas and Alianza parties.



José Raúl Mulino now steps in as the presidential candidate for these groups without a partner. Previously, Mulino was Martinelli's chosen vice-presidential ally.



Additionally, Alejandro Pérez will replace Martinelli as the lead deputy candidate. This shift highlights the tribunal's dedication to uphold justice and protect electoral integrity.



This pivotal move emphasizes accountability and legality in Panama's political landscape.



Martinelli's disqualification stems from legal issues, casting a shadow over his political legacy.



The case, known as "New Business," highlights concerns over corruption in Panama. Voters now face a reshaped ballot without a once influential figure.

