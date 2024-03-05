(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, Peru's justice department has begun probing Prime Minister Alberto Otárola for possible corruption.



A leaked audio hinted at wrongful hiring in the public domain. This development trails the audio's release, implicating Otárola in potential misconduct.



The focus is on Otárola, accused of orchestrating crimes against the government. The charges involve improper negotiations and sponsorship, harming state interests.



Yazire Pinedo Vásquez's appointment at the Defense Ministr and her role within the Council of Ministers is at the heart of the matter.







The "Panorama" broadcast exposed Otárola's alleged involvemen in securing her position, sparking this investigation.



This scandal has deeply affected Peru's political landscape. It prompted President Dina Boluarte to recall Otárola from a conference in Canada for clarification.

Prime Minister Under Scrutiny for Hiring Scandal in Peru

Otárola insists on his innocence, promising explanations upon his return. He stresses understanding the political implications yet denies any wrongdoing or theft.



The controversy has led to calls from multiple political groups for Otárola's resignation.



A motion for his interpellation is being prepared, signaling serious repercussions for the Prime Minister and Peru's governance.

