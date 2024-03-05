Mujahid, Acting Defense Minister, Meets Qatari Counterpart

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mawlawi Yaqub Mujahid, the acting minister of the Taliban, traveled to Qatar to participate in a military exhibition and met with Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, the defense minister of Qatar.

The Ministry of Defense of Taliban wrote on its social media platform X, on Tuesday, March 5th, that the meeting discussed bilateral relations and the expansion of interests between the de facto administration and Qatar.

The acting Minister of Defense and Fazluddin Fetrat, traveled to Qatar yesterday.

During this trip, Yaqub met with Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, the Deputy Emir of Qatar, emphasizing bilateral cooperation.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban, said that Qatar has always defended Afghanistan's position under all circumstances and is trusted by the de facto administration.

Yaqub Mujahid had previously traveled to Qatar to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries and had asked Qatar to assist the Taliban government in the military sector.

The meetings between Afghan and Qatari officials underscore efforts to foster diplomatic ties and collaboration between the two parties amid regional security concerns.

Despite international concerns about Afghanistan harboring terrorist organizations, the international community has urged the group to commit to their Doha promises in combating terror groups.

