Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization head to visit US for talks

(MENAFN) Ibrahim Kalin, the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, is preparing for a significant diplomatic mission as he gears up for high-level talks during his anticipated visit to the United States. Scheduled to take place in Washington, D.C., his visit is poised to be a platform for pivotal discussions, with an array of engagements planned, including a meeting with the esteemed CIA chief, William Burns.



Throughout his visit, Kalin is slated to conduct diplomatic dialogues at various key institutions, including the White House, Congress, and the State Department. These meetings are expected to delve into a spectrum of critical issues that hold implications for both Turkey and the United States.



At the forefront of the agenda lie discussions on bilateral relations, as well as the collaborative efforts in combating various terrorist organizations. The talks will particularly emphasize the joint endeavors aimed at countering threats posed by entities such as the PKK, Daesh/ISIS, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).



The discussions are poised to extend to regional dynamics, with a particular focus on developments unfolding in nations like Iraq and Syria.



The plight of the Gaza Strip is expected to be a subject of deliberation, underscoring the shared interests in addressing humanitarian concerns and fostering stability in the region.



Beyond regional issues, the talks are set to encompass broader geopolitical matters, including insights and perspectives on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Furthermore, the complex dynamics surrounding the Caucasus region are likely to feature prominently in the discussions, reflecting the mutual interest in promoting peace and stability in the area.

