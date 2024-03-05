AWS to launch data centers in Saudi Arabia by 2026 with USD5.3B investment

(MENAFN) In a significant announcement, Amazon Web Services, the cloud services arm of Amazon, revealed its plans to establish data centers in Saudi Arabia by 2026, accompanied by a substantial investment exceeding USD5.3 billion in the Kingdom. This strategic move aims to cater to the increasing demand for cloud services in the region while enhancing data security and accelerating workload performance for users.



The deployment of cloud services infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is expected to provide customers with a secure platform for content storage and workload execution, delivering enhanced speed and efficiency to users. Amazon, along with its counterparts in the cloud computing sector, including Alphabet, the parent company of Google, and Microsoft, has committed to ramping up investments, particularly in data center facilities, to support the growing adoption of artificial intelligence technologies.



Among the notable customers set to benefit from Amazon Web Services in the region are Saudi Telecom Company, Seera Holding Group, and Mobily, among others. These organizations rely on Amazon's cloud infrastructure to carry out a diverse range of workloads efficiently and securely, underscoring the critical role of cloud services in driving digital transformation across industries in Saudi Arabia.



Reports dating back to 2017 revealed discussions between tech giants Apple and Amazon, particularly its Amazon Web Services unit, and Saudi authorities regarding potential investment opportunities in the Kingdom. This latest announcement underscores Amazon's commitment to expanding its presence in Saudi Arabia's burgeoning technology landscape, capitalizing on the growing demand for cloud services and positioning itself as a key player in driving digital innovation and economic growth in the region.

