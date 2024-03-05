Dr. Nicholas Franco’S Pioneering Work In Laser Probes For Noninvasive Coagulation Revolutionizes Surgical Approaches

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) New York, US, 5th March 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Nicholas Franco, MD, a distinguished figure in the field of urology, enjoyed a prolific career marked by groundbreaking contributions to medical science. Now, in his well-deserved retirement, we reflect on his transformative work in laser probes for noninvasive coagulation of subsurface tissues. A pivotal study, led by Dr. Franco in collaboration with a team of esteemed researchers, presented a significant advancement in the field of minimally invasive surgery, potentially transforming the landscape of laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures.

The study, titled“Laser probes for noninvasive coagulation of subsurface tissues,” authored by Chia-Chun Chung, Sompol Permpongkosol, Ioannis M. Varkarakis, Guilherme Lima, Michael H. Hayman, Theresa Nicol, Nathaniel M. Fried, and, notably, Dr. Nicholas Franco, explored the design and conducted preliminary in vivo testing of integrated laser/cooling probes. These probes demonstrated the simultaneous use of Nd:YAG laser irradiation and sapphire contact cooling, presenting a promising avenue for applications in laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries.

In this groundbreaking research, Nd:YAG laser radiation, operating at a wavelength of 1.06 μm, with a power of 20 W, 7.5-mm-diameter spot, 500-ms pulse length, and a repetition rate of 0.625 Hz, was delivered to tissues in an acute porcine model. The tissues, comprising liver and skin, were subjected to continuous cooling with a sapphire plate maintained at -5 oC. The combination of laser irradiation and cooling resulted in the creation of thermal lesions in liver and skin tissues at a 1-mm depth below the surface, with a 3-4 mm diameter.

The key innovation lay in the ability to achieve noninvasive thermal destruction of subsurface tissue structures in a controlled and precise manner. The integrated laser/cooling probes, designed and tested under the leadership of Dr. Nicholas Franco, represented a significant leap forward in the quest for more effective, less invasive surgical techniques.

The study's implications were far-reaching, with potential applications in laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries. The creation of subsurface thermal lesions using Nd:YAG laser irradiation and sapphire contact cooling opened new possibilities for addressing various medical conditions. Notably, the study identified potential clinical applications in endoscopic laser treatment for female stress urinary incontinence and thermal coagulation of early-stage bladder tumors.

The preliminary in vivo animal studies conducted as part of this research demonstrated the feasibility of noninvasive creation of subsurface thermal lesions. While these results were promising, the researchers acknowledged the need for further studies, particularly in chronic wound healing, to optimize laser and cooling parameters.

The potential clinical applications highlighted in the study aligned with Dr. Franco's broader contributions to urological care. The exploration of endoscopic laser treatment for female stress urinary incontinence reflected his ongoing commitment to addressing complex urological conditions through advanced and minimally invasive approaches.

