PM Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Taking Oath As Prime Minister Of Pakistan

Sharif on Monday took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging.

Modi said on X,“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”

In the February 8 elections, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the most seats but failed to get a majority in Parliament.

