PM Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Taking Oath As Prime Minister Of Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on taking oath as the prime minister of Pakistan.
Sharif on Monday took the oath as prime minister of Pakistan, assuming the cash-strapped country's reins for a second time, nearly a month after an inconclusive election marred by allegations of vote rigging.
Modi said on X,“Congratulations to @CMShehbaz on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.”
In the February 8 elections, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party came second. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the most seats but failed to get a majority in Parliament.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Shehbaz Sharif As New Pak PM Ship From China To Pak Stopped At Mumbai Port Over Suspected Nuclear Cargo
