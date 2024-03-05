15 US States Cast Ballots In Super Tuesday Primaries

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Anfar Jash (news report)

WASHINGTON, March 5 (KUNA) -- Citizens of 15 US states are casting ballots in the presidential primaries in what is labeled "Super Tuesday," the most significant day in the race for the top White House post.

Texas and California have the largest number of delegations, compared to other states, and each candidate in his (her) state tries to become his (her) party's official candidate for the November 5 general presidential elections.

Each state's primary election allows a candidate to obtain several delegates. Their task is to vote for the official party candidate at a major national conference convened by each party.

The Republican Party is scheduled to hold its national convention between 15 and 18 July in Milwaukee city, the US state of Wisconsin. Donald Trump may win due to the large number of voters and his strong influence on policymakers within the party.

For its part, the Democratic Party is due to hold its national convention in Chicago city, Illinois State between 19 and 22 August, amid forecasted high chances for Joe Biden.

The states where "Super Tuesday" elections are held have one-third of the delegates at the national level. Each party decides how many delegates its candidate needs to become an official nominee for the final presidential elections.

Trump needs more than 1,200 delegates to become the official candidate for the Republican Party, while Biden needs 2,000 delegates.

Some of the US states such as California follow a certain rule; whoever acquires the majority gets all the delegations. Several others adopt different rules -- basically, the percentage received by each candidate.

On the level of the Republican Party, the competition is limited between Trump and the former ambassador to the UN and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

Trump had already won in every state, while Haley had won the primary in Washington, D.C., only. Therefore, if Trump continues his victorious drive, Haley will have to withdraw from the race.

As for the Democratic Party, Biden so far has faced neither any defeat, nor strong competition, yet he is surrounded by controversies over his ability to become a president for another four years due to his old age and health condition, namely purported memory loss. (end)

asj









MENAFN05032024000071011013ID1107935449