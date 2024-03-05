               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Human Rights Commissioner: Last Year, 29,411 Appeals Received By Ombudsman


3/5/2024 3:39:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, 29,411 appeals were received by the Azerbaijani ombudsman. These appeals were reviewed and answered in accordance with constitutional law, Azernews reports, citing Sabina Aliyeva, the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Azerbaijani Republic, as she said in an interview with journalists.

"In February of this year, under the Constitutional law, the report of the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan on human rights activities conducted last year was submitted to the head of state. I will present that report in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) today," Sabina Aliyeva said.

She said that 76 proposals and recommendations were mentioned in the report. These proposals and recommendations effectively ensure and reliably protect the rights of various population groups.

MENAFN05032024000195011045ID1107935421

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search