Human Rights Commissioner: Last Year, 29,411 Appeals Received By Ombudsman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, 29,411 appeals were received by the Azerbaijani
ombudsman. These appeals were reviewed and answered in accordance
with constitutional law, Azernews reports, citing
Sabina Aliyeva, the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the
Azerbaijani Republic, as she said in an interview with
journalists.
"In February of this year, under the Constitutional law, the
report of the human rights commissioner (ombudsman) of the Republic
of Azerbaijan on human rights activities conducted last year was
submitted to the head of state. I will present that report in the
Milli Majlis (Parliament) today," Sabina Aliyeva said.
She said that 76 proposals and recommendations were mentioned in
the report. These proposals and recommendations effectively ensure
and reliably protect the rights of various population groups.
