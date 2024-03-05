Airbus expects strong development in Middle East aviation services industry

(MENAFN) According to Airbus' latest forecast report for global markets, the aviation services market in the Middle East is poised for significant expansion, with its value expected to more than double by 2042. Currently valued at USD12 billion, Airbus projects the market to reach USD28 billion by 2042, driven by an average annual growth rate of 4.4 percent. This growth trajectory surpasses the average global growth rate for the aviation services sector, which stands at 3.6 percent.



The report highlights the Middle East's strategic position in the global aviation landscape, with the region boasting five of the world's largest aviation hubs, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These cities alone cater to over 10,000 long-distance passengers daily, underscoring the region's importance as a key market for aviation services.



Airbus anticipates the delivery of 3,120 new commercial and cargo aircraft in the Middle East over the next two decades. Furthermore, the maintenance market is expected to experience significant growth, increasing from USD10 billion to USD23 billion. Notably, the improvements and renovations segment is forecasted to exhibit the highest average annual growth rate of 5.5 percent between 2023 and 2042, rising from USD1.3 billion to USD3.6 billion.



The projected growth in the improvements and renovations market is attributed primarily to advancements within cabins and systems, which are expected to witness high demand until 2030, particularly as airlines undertake fleet renewal operations. This anticipated growth underscores the region's commitment to enhancing passenger experience and upgrading aviation infrastructure to meet evolving industry standards and customer expectations.

MENAFN05032024000045015682ID1107935420