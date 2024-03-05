Passengers file USD1B lawsuit against Boeing, Alaska Airlines after midair door panel blowout

(MENAFN) Three passengers have filed a lawsuit against Boeing and Alaska Airlines seeking USD1 billion in damages following a midair incident where a door panel blew out during their flight.



The lawsuit, revealed on February 23, alleges negligence on the part of Boeing and Alaska Airlines, claiming that they failed to heed warning indicators that might have averted the January 5 emergency landing necessitated by the incident.



"This experience jeopardized the lives of the 174 passengers and six crew members that were on board," a statement issued to announce the lawsuit mentions. "For those reasons, the lawsuit seeks substantial punitive damages ... for what was a preventable incident."



The lawsuit also seeks damages on behalf of other passengers who may have traveled on Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, which were subsequently grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) following the incident. It is important to note that this suit is distinct from another class-action lawsuit filed in January immediately after the incident.



While Boeing 737 Max 9 planes operated by Alaska and United Airlines have resumed regular service, both carriers have indicated that they are reassessing whether to place additional orders with Boeing for more Max aircraft, including the Max 10 variant.



Investigations by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) into Boeing regarding the January blowout incident are ongoing. Boeing declined to provide comment on the matter, while Alaska stated that it refrains from commenting on pending litigation or the ongoing NTSB investigation.

MENAFN05032024000045015839ID1107935394