World Bank report focuses on financial profits of gender equality promotion

(MENAFN) In its tenth annual report titled "Women, Business, and the Law," the World Bank emphasized the significant economic potential of eliminating discriminatory laws and practices that hinder women's participation in the workforce and entrepreneurship. The report revealed that ending such discrimination could potentially boost global gross domestic product (GDP) by more than 20 percent, effectively doubling the global growth rate over the next decade.



Contrary to previous estimates indicating that women enjoy 77 percent of the legal protections afforded to men, the report unveiled a more sobering reality: women, on average, only benefit from 64 percent of the legal protections available to men. This discrepancy underscores the pervasive nature of gender-based inequalities in legal frameworks worldwide. Notably, the report identified two new indicators, safety and child care, alongside existing metrics such as wages, marriage, maternity, workplace rights, mobility, asset ownership, entrepreneurship, and pensions, shedding light on critical areas where women face systemic challenges.



For the first time, the report assessed how 190 countries implemented existing laws aimed at safeguarding women's rights, revealing a substantial gap between policy intentions and practical implementation. This disconnect between rhetoric and reality underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to bridge the gender gap and ensure equal opportunities for women across all sectors of society.



Indermeet Gill, chief economist at the World Bank Group, emphasized the untapped potential of women in revitalizing the global economy. However, he noted a concerning trend of sluggish progress in enacting reforms to combat discrimination. The report's findings serve as a wake-up call for policymakers and stakeholders to prioritize gender equality initiatives and enact meaningful reforms to unlock the full economic potential of women worldwide.

