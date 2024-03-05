Shooting at a Mississippi nightclub claims life of 1, injures 12

(MENAFN) Law enforcement officials reported that a shooting at a Mississippi nightclub in West Point early Sunday resulted in the death of one person and injuries to at least a dozen others.



The incident took place just after midnight at the Oasis club.



Identified as Taleese Chandler, 20, a woman passed away, while the Clay County Sheriff’s Department stated that over 12 individuals sustained injuries.



Initial inquiries suggest that the shooting may have been premeditated, according to officials.



“From the time they got there to when the shooting occurred, there was a very small window. It wasn’t enough time for somebody to be arguing or fighting over a woman or something like that,” Sheriff Eddie Scott informed a US-based news agency. “It was pretty well within a short time frame that it happened.”



Scott mentioned that authorities had gained the "perception" that there were "some ongoing issues with different groups. Apparently they were all in the same building."



Authorities suspect that multiple individuals were involved as shooters at the venue. However, no arrests have been made thus far. As a result of the incident, the club has been closed down.



“Investigators located multiple caliber shell casings from the scene,” the statement was released by the sheriff’s department, as indicated in a news release.



According to the sheriff’s department, an out-of-town promoter was organizing an event at the club that evening, and approximately 95 percent of the attendees were from nearby areas.

