UN representative cautions of widening climate funding shortfall in Africa

(MENAFN) During a conference held in Zimbabwe, a United Nations official underscored the urgent need for increased financial support to address the escalating impacts of climate change in Africa. According to Hanan Morsi, chief economist at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the continent faces a staggering financing gap of USD2.5 trillion by 2030 to effectively combat climate change. Despite contributing the least to global greenhouse gas emissions, African nations bear the brunt of the severe consequences resulting from emissions.



Morsi highlighted a stark disparity in investment, noting that Africa attracts only two percent of global investments in clean energy, despite requiring an estimated USD2.8 trillion in investments in this sector by 2030. She cautioned against the repercussions of insufficient financing, emphasizing the formation of a detrimental cycle where underinvestment exacerbates exposure to climate risks, further eroding financial resilience and increasing financing costs.



The economic toll of climate change on African countries is significant, with Morsi revealing that it costs them five percent of their gross domestic product annually. This economic burden is particularly noteworthy considering Africa's comparatively low carbon emissions. According to a joint report by the United Nations and the African Union, the average carbon dioxide emissions per person in Africa stood at 1.04 tons in 2021, less than a quarter of the global average. Despite this, the continent faces disproportionately high costs and vulnerabilities associated with climate change, necessitating urgent and substantial international support to mitigate its impacts and build resilience.

MENAFN05032024000045015682ID1107935390