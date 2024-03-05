Financial signs point to possible advantage for Biden in approaching U.S. elections

(MENAFN) In the United States, electoral battles often pivot on the state of the economy, and as the country gears up for its upcoming elections, the economic landscape remains a pivotal factor, much like it was during the tenure of former President Donald Trump. Amidst varied assessments of the economic climate, recent reports from "Business Insider" suggest that the performance of Wall Street indices in the initial months of the election year could bode well for the reelection prospects of President Joe Biden.



According to experts like Ed Clissold from Ned Davis Research, the notable surge in the S&P 500 index, which has seen an approximate 8 percent increase since the year's commencement, signals a positive trajectory. This uptick follows a robust performance in 2023 and is attributed to several factors, including a decline in inflation rates, expectations of forthcoming interest rate reductions, and sustained economic growth.



Notably, key economic indicators offer insights into the prevailing sentiment. For instance, the annual core personal consumption expenditures price index, a metric that excludes volatile food and energy components, moderated to 2.8 percent in January, aligning with market expectations. Additionally, market sentiment regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy has shifted, with expectations of interest rate cuts in May standing at around 20 percent, a notable decrease from the approximately 90 percent estimated just a month earlier, as reported by CME's Fed Watch tool.



These trends suggest a cautiously optimistic outlook regarding the US economy, with implications for the political landscape as well. The performance of Wall Street indices and the broader economic indicators could potentially influence voter perceptions and, consequently, the outcome of the upcoming elections, offering insights into the complex interplay between economics and politics in the American electoral arena.

