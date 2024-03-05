Armed gangs in Haiti attempt to seize control of main international airport

(MENAFN) In the latest escalation of violence in Haiti, armed gangs made an audacious attempt to seize control of the country's main international airport on Monday, adding to a series of attacks that have rattled the nation. The clash between gangs and security forces occurred at Toussaint Louverture International Airport, which was shut down during the assault, with no flights operational and no passengers present.



This assault came shortly after armed gang members stormed Haiti's two largest prisons, resulting in the escape of over 3,800 inmates. Following the prison break, authorities imposed a nighttime curfew and pledged to pursue the escaped prisoners, many of whom are accused of serious crimes including murder and kidnapping.



These incidents unfold amidst the absence of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who is currently in Kenya negotiating the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers to help restore order in Haiti. However, the situation remains precarious, particularly with the emergence of powerful gang leaders such as Jimmy Cherizier, also known as Barbecue, who has expressed intentions to prevent Henry's return.



The recent surge in violence has claimed at least nine lives, including four police officers, prompting the United Nations to estimate that around 15,000 people have been displaced from their homes. In response, the United States has advised its citizens to evacuate Haiti immediately, while Canada has temporarily shuttered its embassy.



Haiti has been grappling with a surge in gang-related violence in recent years, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Violent gangs now control a significant portion, up to 80 percent, of the capital city, Port-au-Prince, perpetrating acts of violence including killings, kidnappings, and sexual assaults, with little sign of respite.



The challenges facing Haiti's national police force are significant, with just 9,000 officers tasked with ensuring the security of over 11 million people, according to the United Nations. The ongoing violence underscores the urgent need for comprehensive efforts to address the root causes of instability and insecurity in the country.

