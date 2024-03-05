Turkey dispatches military transport aircraft to Jordan for humanitarian aid to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish National Defense Ministry announced that Turkey had deployed a military transport aircraft to Jordan with the purpose of delivering humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.



"Health supplies prepared for our Gazan brothers and sisters were delivered to Jordan with an A400M type aircraft that took off from the 12th Air Transport Main Base Command in Kayseri," the ministry wrote in a post on social media platform X.



Turkey remains steadfast in its support for Palestine, affirming its commitment to continuing efforts to offer comprehensive assistance to the Palestinian people within the framework of humanitarian aid initiatives.



Israel initiated a lethal offensive against the Gaza Strip following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7th. The subsequent bombardment by Israeli forces has resulted in the deaths of 30,534 individuals and the injury of 71,920 others, alongside widespread destruction and shortages of essential supplies.



The Israeli military campaign has forced 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement, exacerbating shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Furthermore, UN reports indicate that 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has sustained damage or been completely destroyed.



Accusations of genocide have been leveled against Israel at the International Court of Justice. In a provisional ruling issued in January, Tel Aviv was directed to cease genocidal actions and implement measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

