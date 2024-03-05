Invaders Shell Nikopol With Uragan Multiple Rocket Launcher

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military last night shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with an Uragan multiple rocket launcher.
Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports. Read also:
"It was loud in Nikopol last night. The occupiers launched a strike using an Uragan MLRS. There are no dead or injured," he wrote.
