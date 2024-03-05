               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Invaders Shell Nikopol With Uragan Multiple Rocket Launcher


3/5/2024 3:08:12 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military last night shelled Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with an Uragan multiple rocket launcher.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a Telegram post , Ukrinform reports.

Read also: Man injured as Russians shell Kherson this morning

"It was loud in Nikopol last night. The occupiers launched a strike using an Uragan MLRS. There are no dead or injured," he wrote.

MENAFN05032024000193011044ID1107935327

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search