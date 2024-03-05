UAE Media: Kuwait Amir's Visit Reflects Deep-Rooted Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, March 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's state visit to the UAE reflects the strong ties between the two nations, said Emirati media.

In remarks to KUNA, UAE media figures stressed that the Amir of Kuwait's visit reflects the keenness of the two statesآ' leaderships on further propensity and cooperation.

UAE News Agency (WAM) Director-General, Mohammad Al-Raisi, affirmed that the Kuwaiti-Emirati ties are deeply and historically rooted, adding that the bilateral relationship reflects the common history between the two nations.

In turn, the Head of the Media Department at UAE University, Dr. Ahmad Al-Mansouri, said that Kuwait Amir's visit to the UAE is a great opportunity to boost the historical ties that bind the two countries.

He also noted that the talks between the two leaders would push for more cooperation and coordination between both countries.

Al-Mansouri said that the visit is a great opportunity to shed light on the ongoing political developments, especially the genocidal war launched by the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinians.

The CEO of Marketing and Communication Abu Dhabi Media Network, Abdulraheem Al-Nuaimi, affirmed that the visit of His Highness the Amir to the UAE is an authentic, inherited part of a series of mutual visits between the two ruling families since ancient times.

He also noted that statistics and trade between the two countries shed light on the distinguished economic cooperation between Kuwait and the UAE, adding that the non-petroleum trade between the two states in the last ten years reached 300 billion dirhams.

For his part, the CEO of Al-Eitihad News Center, Hamad Al-Kaabi, said the visit is conclusive evidence of the strength and stability of Kuwaiti-Emirati relations, which in turn reflected in the diplomatic positions in terms of the political approach in various circles.

Both countries are keen on supporting peace and stability in the region and worldwide, he added. (end)

