(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Costa Rica Recognizes 90 Companies for Their Commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Tourism ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles Travel Ultra-Luxury Cruise Travels Through the Costa Rican Pacific Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Is Costa Rica One Of The Smallest Countries In The World? Culture & Lifestyle Envision: Cultural Meeting Celebrates Twelve Editions in Costa Rica￼ Culture & Lifestyle National Theater Company Reactivated a Contest That Enhances Development of Theatrical Stage Direction in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Potential Violations of Privacy in the Transfer of Iris Data Culture & Lifestyle Gustavo“Guti” Rivera A Down-To-Earth Artist

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Environment Updated: March 3, 2024 Costa Rica Recognizes 90 Companies for Their Commitment to Sustainability and Responsible Tourism

“Tourism Sustainability Meeting” highlighted the members of the sector certified and subscribed during the year 2023 to the programs promoted by the ICT

By TCRN STAFF March 3, 202450 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadLocal News TCRN STAFF - March 3, 2024Complaint Against Illegal Surf Schools in Guanacaste Was Filed Three Months Ago, but Authorities Remain Inactive Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 3, 2024Is Costa Rica One Of The Smallest Countries In The World? Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 2, 2024Envision: Cultural Meeting Celebrates Twelve Editions in Costa Rica￼ TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

The Department of Certifications and Tourism Responsibility of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT), recognized this past Thursday the commitment of 90 companies and organizations in the sector during the“Tourism Sustainability Meeting” held at the Costa Rica Convention Center (CCCR), for subscribing to sustainability programs in the year 2023, including those companies with Tourism Sustainability Certification (CST), those adhered to the SOFIA NETWORK, the Code of Conduct and the licensees of the Country Brand.





This commitment by members of the private sector, among several reasons, consolidates why Costa Rica was chosen at the end of January to occupy the presidency of the Tourism and Sustainability Committee of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) for four years. ), thanks to the country's commitment to sustainable tourism, the implementation of innovative initiatives and global recognition.





“It is essential to generate actions that promote tourism development within the framework of sustainability to improve the competitiveness and quality of tourist activity in our destination and that is why we are pleased that more companies are certified and ensure sustainable and responsible travel experiences,” he expressed. Mariana Garita, Head of the Certifications and Social Responsibility Area of ​​the ICT.





Among the activities carried out at the event, talks were given on“Renewable electrification of the economy and sustainable tourism”, by Dr. Rodrigo Rojas Morales, from the Planning and Sustainability, Energy and Electrical Development Directorate of the ICE Group, and“Costa Rica, an edible country”, by renowned chef José Pablo González, owner of Al MercatDota, addressing gastronomy and sustainable production





In addition, there was a Lesco sign language interpreter, and a discussion was held with people with disabilities to share experiences and perspectives on accessibility and inclusion in the tourism sector, thus promoting more inclusive tourism that is aware of the needs of all people.





An area of ​​stands was also established where participating companies exhibited their initiatives related to sustainability, with the participation of UNDP-INAMU, Grupo ICE, Booking, RutasEléctricas, 5Minute Foundation, MINAE-CONAGEBIO / Costa Rica Silvestre, the collective of Crafts with Identity, Costa Rica Firefighters and Raíces Indigenous Tourism.





Likewise, the new online subscription methodology for the Red Sofía, Code of Conduct, Social Tourism with Integrity (component of“Tourism for All People”) and Tu-Modelo programs was announced, in a more agile and simple way for those who wish to consolidate their commitment and impact at a social and economic level locally.













Certifications given

Code of Conduct against commercial sexual exploitation associated with travel and tourism:

Preventive program that represents a commitment of the Costa Rican tourism sector to discourage and report Commercial Sexual Exploitation associated with Travel and Tourism in children and adolescents, as part of responsible tourism.





SOFIA Network:

Preventive program inspired by women who travel alone through which a commitment is established in the community on the importance of promoting gender equality in tourism personnel to promote transformative travel experiences as part of responsible and inclusive tourism and therefore sustainable.





Certification for Tourism Sustainability (CST):

Recognizes the management of companies and organizations that actively work to minimize the impacts resulting from their operation and maximize positive benefits at the social, cultural, environmental and community levels, promoting responsible and sustainable tourism in Costa Rica destinations. This differentiation tool allows the transformation of business models focused on implementing sustainability management systems, promoting continuous improvement and competitiveness.





“Essential Costa Rica” Country Brand Licensing:

It is a strategic instrument for competitiveness, through which the country is identified and positioned Country Brand includes specific values ​​such as sustainability, excellence, social progress, innovation and citizen engagement, with which the licensee company identifies itself and for which the ICT ensures the granting of use licenses after a series of procedures, as a result The entrepreneur is given the opportunity to use the distinctive logo“We are essential Costa Rica.”





New version of the CST Standard

On the other hand, the tourism sector was invited to be part of the online Public Consultation process to build the new version of the CST Standard, through feedback and contributions from the sector it will be possible to improve the evaluation tool, so that its application be more agile and accessible according to the current business context the following link, tourism companies can be part of said public consultation: