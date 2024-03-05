Qatar Chamber Reviews Enhancing Commercial Cooperation With Cabo Verde

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber board member, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, and Regional Integration of the Republic of Cabo Verde, H E Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares, and his accompanying delegation.”

Also present at the meeting were QC board member Dr. Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed, QC Acting General Manager Ali Saeed bu Sherbak Al Mansori and Jose Almada Dias, CEO of the Investment Agency in the Republic of Cabo Verde. During the meeting, both sides discussed economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, the most prominent sectors in which businessmen can invest, and the role of the private sector in enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

In his remarks, Rui Alberto de Figueiredo Soares commended the close relations between both countries, emphasizing his country's interest in developing economic and trading relations with Qatar.

He also called on Qatar Chamber to organise a business delegation for Qatari businessmen to visit his country, meet with their counterparts, and become acquainted with its investment climate and abundant opportunities. He invited Qatari investors to invest in his country.

For his part, Mohamed Al Obaidli underscored the Chamber's keenness on encouraging Qatari businessmen to learn about the investment and business procedures and laws in Cabo Verde.

He stressed that Qatari investors are interested in investing in the African continent in general. Additionally, he highlighted that there are many sectors in which the private sectors on both sides can cooperate, such as tourism and real estate.

During the meeting, Jose Almada Dias, CEO of the Investment Agency in the Republic of Cabo Verde, delivered a presentation about the investment environment in his country and the main promising investment sectors, such as marine resources, tourism, the digital economy, agriculture, trade, transport, and others.