Qatar Participates In 161St Session Of Council Of Arab League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Qatar participated in the 161st session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent representatives yesterday.

Held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo, the two-day session came within the framework of preparation for the council's meeting at the ministerial level due to be held Wednesday.

Permanent Representative of Qatar to the League of Arab States H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari is representing Qatar in the council's meeting at the level of permanent representatives.

The meeting tackles several political, economic, social, legal, financial, and administrative issues on the agenda, including the item of the joint Arab action that includes the report of the Secretary-General of the Arab League between the 160th and 161st sessions, in addition to the file for the regular Arab summit due to be held in May. Additionally, the meeting discusses an item on the Palestinian cause and the Arab-Israeli conflict.