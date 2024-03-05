               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar, Nigeria Discuss Cooperation In Transportation


3/5/2024 2:55:32 AM

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti met Minister of Transportation of Nigeria H E Said Ahmed Alkali. The two officials discussed aspects of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of transportation, mobility, ports and civil aviation, and ways of further enhancing them.

Al Sulaiti also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Congo H E Christophe Lutundula Pen'Apala, at Ministry offices yesterday.

The two officials reviewed relations between the two countries and discussed aspects of cooperation in fields of transportation, mobility, ports and civil aviation, and ways of further enhancing them.

