President Of DR Congo Arrives In Doha

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo H E Felix Tshisekedi arrived in Doha yesterday on a working visit to the country. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Qatar H E Valerie Lusamba Kabeya.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.