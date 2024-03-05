               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of DR Congo Arrives In Doha


3/5/2024 2:55:32 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo H E Felix Tshisekedi arrived in Doha yesterday on a working visit to the country. His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Congo to Qatar H E Valerie Lusamba Kabeya.

MENAFN05032024000063011010ID1107935271

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search