Somalia PM Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia H E Hamza Abdi Barre met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia H E Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation.

