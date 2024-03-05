Minister Of Environment Discusses Bilateral Ties With Chairman Of Oman Environment Authority

Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met yesterday with Chairman of the Environment Authority in the Sultanate of Oman H E Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri. The meeting discussed a number of common topics, most notably ways to achieve sustainable development between the two countries, environmental preservation and climate change issues.

