On World Obesity Day, Moph Reaffirms Commitment To Promote Healthy Lifestyles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), is participating in marking of the World Obesity Day, observed annually on March 4. This year's theme,“Let's Talk About Obesity”, aims to expand the conversation about obesity, highlighting its complex and multifactorial nature.

In light of the World Obesity Day, Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Al Thani, Director of Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs, MoPH, reaffirmed Qatar's strong commitment to public health and well-being; highlighting the nation's proactive and preventive stance against the escalating global obesity crisis.

“Qatar is committed to prevention, early intervention, personalised care strategies, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, demonstrating our dedication to fostering a healthier, more vibrant future for our community,” stated Dr. Sheikh Mohamed Al Thani.

Dr. Samya Al Abdulla, Senior Consultant, Family Physician and Executive Director of Operations at Primary Healthcare Corporation (PHCC) highlighted the numerous advancements in combating the obesity epidemic, stating,“Qatar's healthcare system has made remarkable strides with the introduction of an integrated family medicine model and annual health checks to support screening and early identification of obesity. Early identification facilitates patient access to a range of PHCC services including dieticians, health educators and state-of-the-art wellness centres. These services are equipped with the latest technology and staffed by committed professionals and play a crucial role in educating the public in health promotion and disease prevention. The integration of these preventive services into our healthcare system marks a shift towards a holistic, patient centred healthcare model, emphasising the pivotal role of primary care in addressing obesity.”

Dr Buthaina Alowinati, Clinical Director, National Obesity Treatment Centre, discussed the importance of specialized care for severe obesity cases, noting,“The National Obesity Treatment Centre (NoTC) under the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) at HMC, provides access to advanced treatments and multidisciplinary support for those with severe obesity, acting as a key link within a broader healthcare network. A key component of this integrated approach is the seamless pathway established with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) which exemplifies our commitment to tackling obesity at all levels. It also underscores the critical role of medical management in not only addressing the immediate health concerns associated with severe obesity but also in fostering sustainable health improvements through ongoing care and support.”

Dr. Moataz Bashah, Assistant Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI), and Director of the National Bariatric Center (NBC) at HMC; and Dr. Wahiba Elhagg, Director of the Bariatric Medicine fellowship programme, added“Qatar has embraced a comprehensive approach, recognizing the multifaceted nature of obesity management and treatment. A key component of this approach is the strategic use of bariatric surgery, a medical intervention that has proven to be a lifesaver for many individuals struggling with severe obesity and its related health complications.

"The availability of bariatric surgery within our healthcare system represents a critical solution for patients for whom other treatments have not been successful, offering a new lease on life and the opportunity for a healthier future.”

World Obesity Day is an occasion for concerted global efforts to reduce obesity through collective action. It is an initiative of the World Obesity Federation, which encourages a comprehensive, multisectoral approach to tackling this health challenge.